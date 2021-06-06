Floyd Mayweather makes his return to the ring tonight as he takes on YouTuber-turned boxer Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition event.

The undefeated American, who was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame last year, has not fought since a first-round stoppage win over Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018, again in an exhibition fight.

Now aged 44, the 12-time world champion takes on Paul, who has lost his one and only professional outing to fellow YouTuber KSI in 2019.

The fight was initially scheduled to take place in February, but it was pushed back due to the coronavirus restrictions in place at the time.

Mayweather has repeatedly insisted the bout is merely ‘entertainment’, but animosity is now running high after a heated clash at the pre-fight press conference with Paul’s brother Jake, who is set to fight UFC star Tyron Woodley in his fourth professional fight in August.