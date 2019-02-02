DR Congo’s TP Mazembe have thrashed Tunisia’s Club Africain 8-0 on Saturday in group C to set a new CAF Champions League record.

Five-time CAF Champions League winners set the record for the biggest win in a Champions League group game, overtaking 18-year-old ASEC Mimosas’ record.

The Ivorian side had beaten CR Belouizdad of Algeria 7-0 in 2001 and no team had managed to break this record until TP Mazembe’s 8-0 crushing of Club Africain.

The visitors managed to hold on for the first 10 minutes, before Kevin Zatu opened the scoring for Mazembe in the 11th minute, converting a corner with a bullet header.

Goals from Mika Miche and Jackson Muleka in the 22nd and 37th minutes respectively, saw Mazembe go up 3-0, before another goal from Zatu ended the first-half 4-0.

Club Africain started the second-half better than the first one, but still conceded four more goals, through Muleka, Elia Meschack, and Tresor Mputu (brace).Despite the massive win, Mazembe failed to set the record for the largest-ever win at any stage of the CAF Champions League.

, which is held by Morocco’s Difaa El Jadida after their 10-0 victory against Benfica of Guinea-Bissau last season.

Following the win, the Congolese side are currently second in group C, three points behind Algeria’s CS Constantine, with Club Africain sitting third with zero points.

The group’s other team was Ismaily, who were eliminated from the Champions League due to fans riot during the Club Africain game in Ismailia.