From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Adjoining roads in the Nsukka axis of Enugu State, especially the Orba-Nsukka road, were practically locked down for the greater part of December 28, 2021, as all roads led to the Orba palatial home of real estate mogul, Dr. Charles Mba, MD/CEO of CDV Group, in Udenu Local Government Area.

The ‘Orba pilgrimage,’ it was gathered, contributed greatly to the unprecedented gridlock witnessed at the Opi Nsukka Junction of the Enugu-Makurdi highway that day, which lasted late into the night.

Mba, who sits on the board of leading private concerns, turned 50 on December 4, 2021, but chose December 28 to celebrate it with fanfare. Eminent personalities from all walks of life converged on the community to rejoice with the Mbas in their expansive compound. Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who, like Mba, hails from Orba was on hand to rejoice with his brother. Former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, representing Enugu North Senatorial District, Chukwuka Utazi, House of Representatives deputy minority leader, Toby Okechukwu, former Enugu State Governor, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, and eminent jurist, Justice Centus Nweze of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, were also present. Others were Major General Victor Ezeugwu (rtd) and traditional ruler of Ogbozalla Opi Kingdom, HRM Willy Ezeugwu as well as a long list of key players in real estate, oil and gas, hospitality, banking and other subsectors of the economy.

From the entertainment industry came KCee of Limpopo fame, Pastor Chukwuemeka Ohanenye, popularly known as Odumeje, wave-making highlife musicians Umu Obiligbo and Humblesmith.

Characteristic of the celebrity preacher, Odumeje’s arrival and performance were remarkable. From the gate, shouts of “Indaboski, the liquid metal” rent the air as he threw wads of currency notes to the surging crowd.

The Grade A event could pass for another music fiesta as the stars dished out more than enough entertainment to the delight of the well-chosen guests while they savoured sumptuous meals and exotic drinks.

It was no doubt a hectic day for Mba and his wife as they were on their feet all through the event welcoming guests and ensuring that they had fun. Mention must be made of the security and bodyguards, who managed the mammoth crowd at the gate without any record of molestation and embarrassment of guests.

Traditional ruler of Ogbozalla Opi Kingdom, Igwe Willy Ezeugwu, said the people were thankful to God for blessing them with such an illustrious son: “Today means a lot to me. What do we pray for in life than for God to give us sons like Dr. Charles Mba? As a monarch, what my cabinet and I are praying for is to have more sons and daughters like him who are doing very well in their areas of endeavour.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“With a son like this, there’s no way the traditional institution will not be happy and that’s why I am here to celebrate with him on his 50th birthday.”

He prayed God to give Mba long life in good health and urged him not to relent in giving, because “anybody who has been given by God should have the spirit of giving to others who do not have. Charlie Mba has been giving but he should not relent in giving more because God who gave him wealth expects that he uses it to affect others positively.”

Managing director, Softran System Enterprises Limited, Dr. Chris Onyekachi (Don Chris), a good friend to Mba, said his friend has invested massively in human beings, noting that that it is the most profitable business anybody can do in this world.

“He is someone who believes in being good to everyone without sentiments. That is why you see every class of people, both the rich, the affluent, the average man on the streets and even the youths here to wish him well, telling him to continue in the good things he has been doing. I pray to God Almighty to continue blessing him with good and long life so as to keep enjoying every good thing that life has for him.

“Our brother we are celebrating today is a testimony because he has helped so many people and they are here today celebrating him. We must continue to lift the young ones who in the next few years will also rise to lift others. With that, our communities today are changing for good. Investing in human being is the,” Chris said.

For Henry Okoli-Aboh (Igiligi Uli), another of Mba’s close confidante, the celebrant is an astute businessman, a wonderful guy and a motivator.

“We thank God for Charles and for the man he has become. God has been faithful and we pray that He will sustain him, blossom him in his business and whatever he lays his hand upon will continue to prosper.

“We have seen all the things he has been doing for his people, the Foundation and all that and our prayer is that he will continue to do those things so that he will be able to reach out more to the people who are in need,” he said.