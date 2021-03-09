MBA Trading and Capital Investment Limited, a forex training and capital investment company, has reiterated its commitment to pay back investors capital funds after its inability to meet their investment expectations due to market volatility among other challenges.

The investors have been calling for refund of their capital fund across social media platforms and news platforms as the manager failed the hit its promised return on investment. An online news platform had reported that investors had alleged that major stakeholders in the company committed fraud. In a statement signed by company’s CEO, Maxwell Odum, titled “We will pay your money, MBA assures investors”, it assured investors that they will get the refund of their capital funds as the process has already commence while some have already received their funds. It also maintained that it did not engaged in another notorious Ponzi scheme and its major stakeholders never committed any fraud. “Now, following the challenges we are currently grappling with in our business due to market volatility and other unfortunate developments, which means we are unable to meet up with the expected outcomes, we are strongly committed to ensuring that you do not at least lose your capital. We sold you an idea that we believed in and you have invested your funds into it because you trusted us. Where for one reason or the other things do not work out as expected in terms of your returns, the least you would expect is that your capital is safe.

“Our commitment is to pay back all capital funds. In fact, we have commenced that process by paying out our clients on the N360, 000 category (which has the largest volume of persons). To this end, we have slowly paid out hundreds of persons before we encountered an unforeseen circumstance. The Central Bank suspended any dealings in our accounts because, according to them, it became imperative to carry out some checks to ensure that we have been acting lawfully. All other payment gateways we normally use for easy payout of funds have also blacklisted us causing even more difficulty in the initial process,” the statement reads.