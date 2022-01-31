Former Nigeria’s ambassador to Congo, Greg Mbadiwe, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a caring and listening leader following his decision to suspend the withdrawal of subsidy on petroleum products.

Mbadiwe, a lawyer, said the president’s decision has doused tension in the country and stabilised the personal economy of Nigerians.

In a statement in Lagos, the former ambassador who is a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), said the president has not only averted the proposed national strike by labour, but demonstrated to Nigerians that he cares deeply for their welfare.

“I know that majority of Nigerians are against the withdrawal of fuel subsidy for now. As the leader of the nation, the president has hearkened to the yearnings of the people. That is the hallmark of leadership and statesmanship.” .

Mbadiwe said though the decision by the president may not have satisfied the international monetary fund, achieving political stability at home was more paramount.

He was also of the view that government must have taken into consideration the global economic realities in the last three years, occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic to suspend the withdrawal of fuel subsidy.

“We are aware of the traumatic effect of the pandemic and its impact on businesses and even the economy. So the decision is a welcome development.”

The former chairman of Board of Road Safety Corps was of the view that as Nigeria prepares for next year’s election, it cannot afford a prolonged strike by labour and other distractions that would negatively affect the general election.

He also noted that the government must have disappointed the enemies of APC who had planned to cash in on the expected chaos to castigate the administration.