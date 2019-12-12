Two books, Stunted Nigerian Dreams and A Scientist in Parliament by Dr. Eddie Mbadiwe, who represented Ideato North and South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives from 2011-2015 have been launched in Abuja.

In his review of the books, Prof. Charles Orji said ‘A Scientist in Parliament’ distills challenges of Nigerian nationhood and development, addresses myriad of problems confronting the country, while it recommends acquisition of integrity, compulsory citizens civic and academic education, improvement of political recruitment process as the panacea to the country’s woes.

‘Stunted Nigerian Dreams’ is a carefully selected compilation of Dr. Mbadiwe’s contributions to Nigerian development in the media spanning 2004 to 2015 where he takes stand on petrol subsidy, executive legislative relations, salaries and allowances of public officers, including legislators, national security and recommendation of ways and means of growing Nigerian democracy. Many presenters of the books highly recommended them for libraries in Nigerian tertiary institutions, to politicians and public analysts.