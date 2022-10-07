By Sunday Ani

The Enugu State Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) , governorship candidate, Dr. Peter Mbah, has condoled with the Igwesi Royal Family over the death of the matriarch of the family, Lolo Christiana Nwakaego Igwesi.

Dr Mbah commiserated with His Royal Majesty, Igwesi O. Igwesi, Eze Chinwaeze III of Obuoffia, Chief USA Igwesi, other members of the royal family and the entire Obuoffia land.

The guber candidate who was at the Royal Palace of Justice and Peace in Omuoha, Obuoffia, Nkanu West local council, on Thursday, expressed his heartfelt sympathy over the demise of the matriarch, praying God to grant repose to her soul.

The governorship candidate encouraged the Igwesi Royal family, and the entire people of Obuoffia, to take solace in the fact that late Lolo C.N Igwesi had gone to rest in the Lord’s bosom. He prayed that her good works and offspring will continue to sustain the light she lit while on earth.

Welcoming him to his palace, Eze Igwesi thanked Mbah for consoling and identifying with the family in such a time of mourning and visiting as soon as he got the news of his mother’s demise, despite his tight schedule as a governorship candidate.

He prayed that God would always hasten answers to his (Mbah) prayers.

Also, Chief USA Igwesi, a former leader of the Enugu State House of Assembly and Member, 5th National Assembly, had the same words of gratitude for Mbah.

He thanked Mbah for being compassionate and identifying with the Igwesi royal family at their time of mourning a dear one.

Dr. Peter Mbah was accompanied on the condolence visit by Chinedu Onu, Chairman, Ingrace Group, KGB Oguakwa, a former 2-term member of the House of Representatives and member of the Board of Trustees of Peter Mbah Grassroots Canvassers, Owelle Steve Avah, Director General, Peter Mbah Grassroots Canvassers.

Members of the cabinet and youths were part of those at the palace to welcome the PDP governorship candidate.

Also, in his condolence message to USA Igwesi, the Coordinator, Ezeagu LGA for Peter Mbah Grassroots Canvassers (PMGC), Ifeanyichukwu Obieze, described the deceased as a woman of rare qualities and one with a humane heart that affected everyone around her positively

He said: “The beautiful soul of your ever loving mother that has departed, shall rest peacefully in heaven. May the sweet memories and love of her soul, give you strength and courage to see out these times.

“She was indeed a regal Matriarch as we pray that her soul be rest assured in the bosom of the Lord.”

He consoled USA Igwesi who is a member of the Board of Directors of the group to take heart and have faith that Lolo Igwesi had transited to be with her maker.

Lolo C.N Igwesi died on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. She was the wife of the renowned Late Royal Majesty, Eze John Igwesi, Eze Chinwaeze II of Obuoffia.