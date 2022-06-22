The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed delight at the emergence of Ifeanyi Ossai, a young and brilliant lawyer, as running mate to the party’s governorship candidate in Enugu State, Peter Mbah, saying the joint ticket will guarantee the sustenance of the legacies of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration anchored on peace, security and good governance.

A statement by the Chairman of the party in Enugu State, Augustine Nnamani, congratulated Ossai on his emergence as the party’s deputy governorship candidate. It also commended Mbah for his forthrightness and wisdom in choosing Ossai based on his integrity, competence and commitment.

The PDP State chairman thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for his effective leadership role which was responsible for the peaceful conduct of the PDP primary in the state and emergence of

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Mbah and other flag bearers of the party.

Nnamani stated that the party is convinced that Mbah as a humble, peaceful, visionary, God fearing and young entrepreneurial intellectual would sustain the legacies of Ugwuanyi who he said has done a lot to entrench peace and good governance in Enugu State, in spite of the nation’s economic, security and public health challenges.

He expressed optimism that Mbah would uphold the manifesto of the PDP and the policy thrust of the present administration, if elected as governor of Enugu State. “The PDP family commends Mbah for his choice of running mate.” We congratulate Ossai on his emergence which is well deserved and we profoundly appreciate the leader of our great party in Enugu State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his effective leadership role in the emergence of our governorship candidate and other party’s candidates for the 2023 general elections,” Nnamani said.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .