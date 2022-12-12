The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has assured of his resolve to address water scarcity in the state and promote rural-urban development through provisions of access roads, robust healthcare service delivery, quality education, and other social services within the next 4 years of his administration.

Reacting to the demands made by the people of Enugu South Local Government Area at town-hall meetings held at Obeagu – Amechi Uno and Ugwuaji, headquarters of Enugu South West and Enugu South South Development Centres, respectively, he noted that his government would run a system driven by equity, justice and fairness.

Noting that clean water is critical to a healthy living and good environmental sanitation, Dr. Mbah stated that the Akwuke water scheme and dam will be revamped to give water to the people of the council area.

He stressed that his team had already started discussing with the engineering company to see how the dam can be fixed and reticulate water across different communities.

Emphasising on his inclusive economic blueprint that will promote industrialisation, provide jobs for the teeming youths and ensure a healthy workforce, the PDP gubernatorial flagbearer said that access road, special economic zones that will encourage growth and development will be executed.

According to him, all the link, feeder, rural and urban roads leading to business places including farmlands are exhaustively captured in his 10,000 kilometres of roads which will see his administration constructing over 1200 kilometres of roads yearly for the next 8 years, adding that Afoapu-Apasa road, Jim-Gariki road, roads in Awkunanaw, Obeagu-Amechi Uno, Ugwuaji, among others be considered for rehabilitation.