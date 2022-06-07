Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Augustine Nnamani, has disclosed that the emergence of Peter Ndubuisi Mbah as the party’s governorship candidate was the choice of Ndi Enugu.

He said Mbah’s emergence followed wider consultations which involved not only Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, but also the party leadership, elder statesmen and other revered stakeholders, including the traditional rulers.

The PDP chairman, who is an indigene of Isi-Uzo Local Government Area, said this when the people of the council area trooped out en masse to the Government House, Enugu on a solidarity/thank-you visit to Ugwuanyi for the unprecedented development projects his administration has executed for them.

Led by Nnamani, the member representing Isi-Uzo constituency in the House of Assembly, Amaka Ugwueze, Chairman of Isi-Uzo council, Obiora Obeagu and other stakeholders, the people of the council also commended Ugwuanyi for the peaceful conduct of the PDP primary in the state.

The people told Ugwuanyi, who is the leader of PDP in the state, that they accepted the outcome of the party primary in good faith as loyal party men and women, and assured the governor of their 100 per cent support and loyalty.

Presenting their unanimous stance to the governor, Obeagu, while listing the numerous projects of Ugwuanyi’s administration in the council, disclosed that “from the time you assumed office as governor till date, Isi-Uzo council has witnessed tremendous development.”

The council chairman added that in the history of Enugu State, no administration remembered Isi-Uzo in terms of development, human empowerment, political appointments, peace and security like Ugwuanyi’s administration, stressing that the governor constructed and reconstructed classroom buildings and other infrastructure in over 55 schools, built healthcare facilities, bridges, and roads such as the 22km Neke-Mbu-Ogbodu Aba-Obollo Etiti inter-community link road and the 8.8km Nkalagu-Eha Amufu road in Isi-Uzo, which was neglected for over 35 years.

He said the people in the affected communities are grateful to Ugwuanyi that they are enjoying tarred roads in their life time courtesy of his administration.

Reassuring Ugwuanyi of their support, the people of Isi-Uzo said: “We have come to tell you we are loyal party men and women; that you have our 100 per cent support and loyalty and wherever you stand is where Isi-uzo stands.”

Corroborating, traditional rulers from the clouncil present at the event, through Silas Udogu said prior to the PDP governorship primary, the entire monarchs in Enugu East senatorial district came together, preached peace and agreed to support whoever emerged as the party’s governorship candidate.

They thanked Ugwuanyi for keeping faith with the agreement he had with them, saying: “We also thank you for the peace in Enugu State.”

