From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The emergence of Akarachi Amadi, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency, Imo State has been applauded by chieftains of the party.

Amadi defeated his main rival and highly rated Member, representing Ikeduru constituency in Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Uche Ogbuagu in the keenly contested primary election with 106 votes to eight votes.

One of the chieftain of APC in Ikeduru local government, Emma Nnadi who spoke on the outcome of the constituency primary election, said when Amadi finally wins the main election next year, the poor representation being suffered by the Federal constituency would be a thing of the past.

Nnadi speaking in Owerri commended the Chairman, Primary Election Committee from Abuja, Okechukwu Okafor for ensuring transparency in the conduct of the primary election.

The APC chieftain said that they will mobilize votes via vigorous campaigning across the federal constituency to ensure that Amadi wins the main election next year.

He said: “The emergence of Akarachi Amadi as the candidate for Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal constituency in the 2023 National Assembly polls will change the narratives of the poor representation being suffered by the people of Mbaitoli/Ikeduru in recent times. We are going to make sure that he wins the main election next year by vigorously campaigning for him across the entire federal constituency.”

