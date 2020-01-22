Romanus Okoye

Ezuruezu Mbaise, a sociocultural group, has called on the Supreme Court to reverse its judgment which sacked Chief Emeka Ihedioha and declared Chief Hope Uzodinma as governor of Imo.

The group said it was clear that the addition of 213,258 votes by the Supreme Court created a mathematical error which the apex court must correct either as an accidental slip, clerical error or omission.

The group stated this in a communiqué signed by its President-General, C.I. Anyanwu, and Secretary-General,Oliver Enwerem, after an emergency meeting on January 19 to consider the decision of the Supreme Court.

Ezuruezu Mbaise is the apex socio-cultural organisation representing the people of Mbaise who occupy three local government areas of Aboh Mbaise, Ezinihitte Mbaise and Ahiazu Mbaise.

“INEC after the conduct of the 2019 governorship election in Imo declared Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP as the duly elected Governor with a total of 273,404 votes. Other candidates who challenged the election scored the following votes: Uche Nwosu (AA) 190,364; Ifeanyi Ararume (APGA) 114,676; Hope Uzodinma (APC) 96,458.

“At the said election INEC recorded 823,742 accredited voters, while the Supreme Court in it’s calculation arrived at 950,952 as total vote cast. It is clear from the judgment of the Supreme Court that the election has been accorded more votes than the number of voters accredited to vote at the said election,” the group said.