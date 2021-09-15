Mbaise Global Foundation (MGF) is sensitising Mbaise women in their mission of building a first class community in a third world country.

The organisation is on track to facilitate activities for Mbaise women and girls in ways that would enable them to contribute more and effectively to the economic and social growth of the community and themselves as individuals. The foundation emphasises the importance of women in all societies, developed economies, as well as emerging markets.

MGF said women needed to be encouraged financially to enable them contribute more to the economic development of their communities and the nation saying this is “the brain behind the Foundation.”

The awareness was created at a MGF Women Development Advisory Council stakeholders meeting, home and abroad, held at Chris VI Hotels, Ahiara, Mbaise on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Chairperson and Director Women Development, Dr. Linda Imoh, said MGF is a non-profit entity that serves as the main vehicle for raising and managing funds for developmental projects in Mbaise.

She reiterated that the idea of the meeting was to create awareness for MGF Women Development Council and her mission, especially among Mbaise women, and also to engage and seek the support of women leaders in creating a better socioeconomic status for Mbaise women.

Imoh, a medical doctor based in the US said the meeting was used to introduce the MGF mission and vision and the women development council to Mbaise women.

It was also used as a vehicle to propose and create a unified forum to promote the welfare of Mbaise women.

“The purpose of the women’s meeting is to inform Mbaise women about MGF and the women development sector of the foundation and seek their support in our efforts to fulfil our mission of improving the socioeconomic status of women and young girls in Mbaise.”

She told the attendees to love one another and to create awareness in their homes so that every woman could be carried along in the vision of MGF.

The meeting was also addressed physically by the Deputy Chairman of the Board of MGF, Mr. Frank Nneji, and Executive Director, Mr. Chris Ohanele, who linked up by zoom.

