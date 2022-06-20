From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN) Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has condemned the protest staged at the Adoration ground yesterday by worshippers and his supporters declaring that he has no hands in it.

The protesters whose target was the Catholic Bishop of Enugu, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, insisted that the bishop must go for “closing their worship centre,” by the ban he imposed on the Adoration Ministry.

But Mbaka who distanced himself from the protest stressed he was not on any way involved in it.

His statement personally signed by himself reads in parts, “My attention has been drawn to activities that took place in the Adoration ground on Sunday. I am not in any way involved in such activity.

“We received with obedience the directive issued by my Bishop, His Excellency, Most Rev CVV Onaga on June 17, 2022.

“May I therefore appeal to the faithful, in particular members of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria, to remain calm and united with the body of Christ in the Diocese and also refrain from any measure of violence either in action or by abusive utterances.

“Those who take to attacking or insulting my dear Bishop, should desist from such.

“The Bishop is the Shepherd of the Church in the Diocese and we remain his flock who in every way and at all times is expected to be respectful, obedient and willing to respond favourably to his apostolic directives.

“May I also remind you that all Adoration activities have been suspended till further notice.

“Adoration Ministry is ever submissives to the mother Church. I enjoin all adorers to know this and remain constantly in prayers for the manifestation of the will of God in the life of the Ministry.”

Meanwhile, many have condemned the actions of the Adoration members which they say have no semblance Christianity in it.

