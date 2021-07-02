From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has alleged that some governors were behind the travails of Kanu.

Mbaka, who spoke on Wednesday at the popular ‘E No Dey Again’ programme accused some governors in the South East (whose name he declined to mention) of betraying their son for political gain and personal interests.

“Don’t sell your sons and daughters because of political promise that you are not even sure will materialise tomorrow. Don’t sell your son because you are governors today! Live and let live.

“Let the leaders listen. The solution is not in arrest and handcuff. The solution is in job creation. Leaders beware. Their stubbornness will collapse this country one day. If care is not taken, it will happen like an earthquake. Even if you arrest 100 people, it will not stop the agitation. If anything, it will worsen the situation.”

He warned those celebrating Kanu’s arrest to beware as they would not be immune to the consequences which he said would follow soon.

“Many people are clapping for them (Federal Government.) But when the heat becomes unbearable; when the sun riots, when heavens shake you will understand.

“When they killed Jesus Christ and put him in the prison-grave – Jesus’ prison was in the grave – they thought it was all over for Him, that the end had come. Whoever that you have in heart now that is in the prison, may the Lord be with that person. May the Lord show such persons mercy. May they receive favour; favour for my people. May the Lord show him favour, even from the prison warders that would be protecting him.

Mbaka also warned that the nation would collapse if government at all levels fails to address rising unemployment rate, insecurity, corruption and widespread hardship in the country

“Our suffering in Nigeria is unnecessary. There is no reason, apart from wickedness. Why should people should suffer in this country? I remember when we were growing up. You would hardly hear that people stole. Politics was not about amassing wealth at that time. But today, kidnapping has become a multi-billion business. And if you come to the Southeast, the zone has become the hub of hardship. If our leaders do not find a way to put Nigeria in a good platform, one day, this country will collapse!

“If they do not do what they should do, they do not provide jobs but rather continue to amass wealth and millions of Nigerian youths keep watching them. Time shall come when what we are experiencing today would appear like mere biscuit. Our leaders are not ready to utilise our resources well but it cannot continue like this. Vengeance is coming.”

