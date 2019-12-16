Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has described Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as a rare and God-fearing leader who has continued to lead the state with uncommon zeal, passion and humility even after his re-election in office.

Fr. Mbaka who spoke when Gov. Ugwuanyi, accompanied by his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, other elected public office holders at the state and national levels, leadership of the state Judiciary, Prince Engr. Arthur Eze, members of the State Executive Council (EXCO), state leadership and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), various support groups, among others, offered a special thanksgiving to God at the Adoration Ministry for his landslide victory at the last governorship election, stated that “it is only a humble man who will do this”.

Relating the gesture to the story of ten lepers who were healed by Jesus Christ in which one of them came back to appreciate God, Fr. Mbaka said: “I want to thank God for giving us a man with this kind of gold heart”, stating that “Enugu has never had it like this”.

The priest pointed out that the thanksgiving Mass was unique, unprecedented and a true reflection of what Gov. Ugwuanyi represents, as a humble, peaceful, visionary and God-fearing leader.