From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) has explained that the spiritual leader of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, was not removed from the Adoration Ministry as many reports had suggested.

Director of Communications, Enugu Catholic Diocese, Rev Fr Ben Achi, explained to the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) on Monday, that he (Fr Mbaka) was only directed by the Diocese to propose a Priest to administer, in the interim, to the faithful at the Adoration Ministry.

Fr. Achi explained: “since it was recommended that Fr. Mbaka takes time away in solitude in order to listen to what the Spirit of God has to tell him, he was allowed to propose a priest to administer in the interim to the faithful at the Adoration Ministry.

“With the approval of his Bishop, on Sunday, 2nd October 2022, Fr Mbaka introduced Fr. Anthony Amadi to the worshippers. Unfortunately, some people were still not pleased and would prefer that Fr. Mbaka remains.

“What every true Christian, and especially every true Catholic should do at this moment is to commit our dear brother and priest, Fr. Mbaka, to God in prayer so that he may, through this moment, encounter God and come out stronger and better in recognizing God’s will for him and also gain more graces to channel those rare gifts for His glory and for the sanctification of the people of God and society at large.”

Fr Achi maintained that the Catholic Church in Enugu Diocese and beyond loves Fr Mbaka and cherishes him as an illustrious son, and prayed that Mother Mary, the Queen of all Apostles, intercede for him.