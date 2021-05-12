From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Fiery Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has announced the closure of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN) which he pastors for one month.

The cleric said within the period, no activity would take place at the Umuchigbo, Enugu East-based ministry.

Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Calistus Onaga had last week directed Mbaka to shut the ministry and proceed on a 30-day retreat. The bishops order was believed to have been taken following Mbaka’s call for the resignation or impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari, a position which had pit the priest against the government.

The decision to summon Mbaka by Bishop Onaga, where the directive to proceed on a 30-day prayer retreat was handed down to him, sparked violent protests in Enugu as adherents of the Adoration Ministry who didn’t see him for two days feared he had been handed over to state security services or police by the bishop.

Mbaka later reappeared in the day to declare he was invited and cautioned by the bishop because he blessed Nnamdi Kalu, leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

However, a notice sent out by the ministry yesterday, informed members that Mbaka was proceeding on one-month private prayer retreat.