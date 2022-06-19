From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Supporters of the Spiritual Head of Adoration Ministry, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka have staged a protest against the ban of activities of the ministry by Bishop Callistus Onaga yesterday.

The worshipers numbering over a thousand stormed the Adoration ground with placards and leaves, protesting the closure of the Church and asking for the removal of Bishop Onaga.

Some of the worshippers expressed displeasure with the decision of the bishop saying it is too harsh as it affected innocent catholic faithful.

