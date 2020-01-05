Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last general election in Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has taken swipe at Governor Emeka Ihedioha over his calling a purported prophecy by fiery Catholic priest Ejike Mbaka a “contempt of court”.

Ihedioha had replied to Mbaka’s prophecy claiming that Uzodinma would emerge victorious in the awaited Supreme Court judgement.

The Governor in his response had described Mbaka’s prophecy as a contempt of court.

Uzodinma, in a statement he made available to reporters in Owerri through his Director of Media, Declan Emelumba, said however that Governor Ihedioha’s own comment made him guilty of “contempt of God”.

Uzodinma, who also accused the Governor of disrespecting the judiciary, frowned at his claim that the Supreme Court had nullified his candidacy as the flagbearer of the APC.

The APC gubernatorial candidate further said: “It was pitiable that Ihedioha, who is a well-known believer and admirer of Father Mbaka, could go as far as raining public assaults on him because his prophecy did not favour him.”

He continued that “the same Governor Ihedioha had a few months ago invited Father Mbaka to come and bless the Government House for him. If he does not believe in him as an anointed man of God, would he have invited him to come and pray for him in Government House?”

Uzodinma claimed that Ihedioha has incurred the wrath of God following his outburst with Mbaka.

According to Uzodinma, “since the Governor has on his own accord publicly assaulted an anointed priest of God, who he believes in, he has incurred the wrath of God who warned us in the Bible not to touch his anointed nor do them any harm and, therefore, stands guilty of contempt of God.”

Speaking further on Ihedioha’s claim that a Supreme Court judgement of December 20 nullified his APC candidacy, Uzodinma said “the claim, coming from a man in his position, was a reckless demonstration of lack of respect for the judiciary.

“It was an unbridled wilful and malicious falsification of the sacred records of the highest court in the land.

“The truth which is well known to Ihedioha is that the Supreme Court judgement on Uche Nwaosu does not in any way affect Uzodinma’s APC candidacy.”

Explaining further, he said that the “Supreme Court judgement declared that the double nomination of Nwaosu as the governorship candidate of the APC and the AA was illegal and therefore void. Uzodinma’s candidacy was not an issue all through the case from high court to Appeal to Supreme

“Since the Supreme Court has declared as void Nwosu’s double nomination, how then can a void and clinically dead issue resurrect to affect Uzodinma?

“Even if the Supreme Court held that Nwosu was ab initio the authentic candidate of the APC by his nomination, which nomination and candidacy it declared void, how can a void act resurrect to affect Uzodinma who contested the election as the APC candidate?,” Uzodinma queried.