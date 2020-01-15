Godwin Tsa, Abuja and Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Supreme Court, yesterday, affirmed the controversial New Year prophecy of Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka that Imo Governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would lose his seat.

The apex court, in a unanimous judgment by seven justices, declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as winner of the March 9, 2019 governorship election.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun who delivered the judgment ordered that the Certificate of Return issued to Ihedioha by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) be withdrawn.

The judge also ordered that a fresh certificate of return be issued to Senator Uzodinma should be immediately sworn-in as validly elected governor of Imo.

A contrary judgement would have dealt a deadly blow on the fiery priest and his ministry as he had received knocks even from the clergy because of the prophecy. While some called him a “political priest” others called for his prosecution for contempt of court.

Fr. Mbaka while addressing a large congregation at the crossover night at the Adoration Ground in Enugu, said he did not know how the power change in Imo was going to happen, but that Hope Uzodinma would become governor.

The priest, who in 2015 had rightly prophesied the defeat of then president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan by Muhammadu Buhari had boasted that “no prophecy has ever been declared on this prayer ground without coming to pass.”

He also advised those who may find the message unpalatable not to come after him, warning that such action would attract the wrath of the Holy Spirit.

“Many things are going to happen in Nigeria this 2020 that will shock countrymen and countrywomen; but all would be to God’s glory. In spite of all that would happen this 2020, there is hope.

“In Imo State, there is hope. Hope, hope, hope in Imo State! Imo people have suffered but God is raising a new hope that would be an agent of salvation for them. He’s coming with a new flag to restore the dignity of that noble land. A new leadership that will break barriers and there would be joy in the land of Imo. Lift your candles as I bless Hope Uzodinma; and I empower him to spiritually to take over. How, I do not know.”

While declaring Uzodinma winner, Justice Kekere-Ekun, agreed that results in 388 polling units totalling over 213, 295 votes were unlawful excluded during the collation of the final election result in Imo state.

The judge said with the result, the APC governorship candidate polled majority of lawful votes and ought to have been declared winner by INEC.

Speaking through his aide, Declan Emelumba, shortly after the apex court declared him the duly elected governor, Uzodinma lauded the court for demonstrating bravery.

“The beautiful thing is that our stolen mandate has been recovered. The governor will arrive Imo state on Wednesday and he will address the people of the state. He has better plans for the people of the state. He is experienced and the state is in for good things,” he said.