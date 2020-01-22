The fiery Catholic priest of Enugu Diocese, Rev. Fr Ejike Mbaka, is a crowd puller. Hundreds gather at the Friday prayers of his Adoration Ministries in Enugu fervently expecting God`s touch. Attendees have reported miraculous experiences. However, in recent years, arguably sharing the spirit of the Biblical prophets, Mbaka has taken it upon himself to call out Nigerian leaders and ills all to a chorus of coruscating criticisms that his followers won`t hear of.

Prior to the 2015 general elections, he famously predicted that then president, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan would lose the election. It went on to come to pass in hugely unexpected circumstances. Since then, Mbaka has episodically released other prophecies. Some have come to pass; others have gone widely off the mark to leave many observers, made up of many neutrals, to wonder whether he does not indulge in mere guess work when giving out prophecies about politicians and their fate at polls.

Mbaka is of the Catholic Church, that ancient institution with a deeply cultivated suspicion of politics, at least the way it is played in most parts of the world. However, in recent years, the church has become more vocal about the need for its members to get more involved in politics. However, in that wise, the church faces a dangerous dilemma.

Politics is a very complicated game. The way it is mostly played speaks of an ingrained antithesis to the gospel and its values of charity, tolerance, love and sacrifice which very much form the core of the Catholic Church`s mission in the world. In staying away from direct participation in politics, the Catholic Church maintains its distance to avoid distraction and at the same time to uphold an open heart to all men.

However, there is a cost to this distance and recognizing this cost which often hits it directly through its members most of whom are the society`s poorest, the Catholic Church has learnt to pull no punches in the face of the failure of politics. This, it however does with a lot of discretion and dignity.

Mbaka is certainly more pugnacious than what most catholic priests would think proper in calling out society`s leaders. It is why some of his utterances have largely embarrassed the Catholic Church causing some of its leaders in Nigeria to criticize him directly. He seems impervious to it all and after each stricture, it appears he goes about saying more much to the eternal chagrin of many.

The ways of God are mysterious and only a few who commune with him closely can actually claim to hear from him. Mbaka seems to have dedicated his life to that communion and thus, if he claims he hears from God, it would not be very surprising.

However, Nigeria is a country that is broken at the moment with things anything but looking up. A lot of institutions and persons are compromised and nothing is certain any more. In a country like this, it is only natural that skepticism and suspicion would hold sway. Mbaka`s prophecies even when they have come to pass have been subjected to a fair share of skepticism and suspicion. It is not about to abate.

Politicians are also notorious opportunists. They will do anything to score political points which they may or may not convert to votes during elections. The moment they notice you are on their side whether by actual word or conduct and that they can use you because you have people who listen to you; they flock to your side. It explains why some high ranking politicians that are not even Christians not to talk of catholic have been found at Mbaka`s Adoration Ministries in Enugu. And in a country where everything seems to have a price, tongues are poised to wag nonstop.

Mbaka`s political prophecies have largely favoured the ruling All Progressive Congress. Since the party swept to power in 2015 ostensibly on the heels of his prophecies, Mbaka has been at the Aso Rock presidential villa at least twice. In a country of deep corruption, harsh religious sensibilities and abject failure of political leadership such as Nigeria, such dalliances are closer to scandal than sanctity.

We do not always understand God`s ways, Mbaka claims he does. God is the ultimate judge of that. However, he must always remember that when he takes to the pulpit, the truth which he professes must remain true and unblemished. Once his words are truth, that they are bitter is left for another day.

Kene Obiezu Abuja.