From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The former Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Chief Elias Mbam, has emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general elections in Ebonyi State.

Mbam emerged as the APC candidate in a parallel election conducted at his Campaign Office, Mile 50 in Abakaliki.

The former RMAFC boss scored 741 votes to defeat the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Francis Nwifuru, who scored 7 votes.

Former Senator for Ebonyi Central, Julius Ali Ucha, scored 4 votes .

