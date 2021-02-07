From Joe Effiong, Uyo

The onslaught of COVID-19 resulting in the death of some high-net-worth personalities has forced former President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr. Sunday Mbang, to organise a fortifying prayer session for national assembly members from Akwa Ibom State even as he warned them to live right and shun cultism.

The cleric also warned that none of them belonging to any cult group or with occult connection would be elected as governor or even senator in the upcoming 2023 elections if they do not distance themselves from such a vice.

The former Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, speaking after the prayer session tagged “Do you know what tomorrow will bring; what is your life (James 4:14)” at the weekend in Uyo said: “I will like to tell Akwa Ibom people that any body who is in a cult and who does diabolic things, the Christian community will not allow him to become governor of this state, we will not even allow them become senators or win any political position. We want people who are clean, not diabolic, not corrupt, not cultists to rule us because our children, unfortunately, are in cults. We want clean people so that our children will know that since their fathers are not there, they should not be there too.”

Senator representing Uyo District, Bassey Albert on behalf of the 10 NASS members from the state, praised God on the occasion for sparing their lives while discharging their respective national assignments amidst the pandemic.