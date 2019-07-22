Enyimba new boy Victor Mbaoma says moving to the NPFL champions will spur him to offer a lot on and off the pitch, describing the move as “home coming”.

Mbaoma said “Many may not know that it’s a return for me to Abia State, I’m glad this is happening at a point where I can still fight.

“Enyimba is an institution in Nigeria, a club with history and pedigree, and I hope I’m able to add some gloss to the team as well”.

Mbaoma was captain of Remo Stars and top scorer in the two season’s they featured in the top flight.

He scored eleven goals across three competitions for Akwa United while on loan with the promise keepers.

The forward was invited to the Nigerian National team camp for the African Nations Championship in 2018