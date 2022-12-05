A stunning double from star striker Kylian Mbappe has led France to a 3-1 win over Poland and into the quarterfinals at the football World Cup in Qatar.

Mbappe’s two goals were complemented by another strike partner, Olivier Giroud, who became France’s outright all-time top men’s scorer in the match on Monday (NZ time).

France was relentless on the attack as they pushed for an opening goal but could not unlock a sturdy Poland until just before the break when Mbappe played a pin-point ball through to Giroud, who hammered it past a diving Wojciech Szczesny to claim his 52nd goal for Les Bleus.

Holders France continued to press after the break, with Giroud almost netting a second when he flicked Jules Kounde’s cross just past the near post.

But Mbappe did not miss in the 74th minute, unleashing a missile from just inside the penalty area that shot into the top corner.

Mbappe was not done, adding a second goal in stoppage time with another screamer to seal the win and take his total for the tournament to five.

Poland got a consolation goal from a Robert Lewandowski penalty.