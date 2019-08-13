A Lagos-based philanthropist cum businessman, Prince Alex Mbata, has doled out N100 million to empower Nigerians under the aegis of his humanitarian foundation.

The Prince Alex Mbata Foundation had, Thursday last week, at the headquarters of Mountain of Fire and Miracle (MFM) in Lagos, splashed N100,000 each on some of the beneficiaries of the programme.

The promoter of the foundation, Prince Mbata, explained that he is only doing the will of God with the charity work.

Quoting from the scripture, Mbata noted that Jesus Christ charged His followers to go about doing good as He also did.

“I m doing the will of my father (God) with this Foundation. It was through a divine order that I set up the Prince Alex Mbata Foundation.

“We are giving out N100 million to empower Nigerians. I am using it to bless people as God commanded us to do in the scriptures. What God would be asking us on the last day is this: I was hungry, did you feed me. I was thirsty did you give me water.

“I was naked, did you cloth me? With this foundation, I want to cloth those who are naked, feed those who have nothing to eat.

“And my prayers is that the seed I have sown into their lives would blossom and become like the mustard seed. I want to see poverty eradicated through the seed that I’m sowing,” Mbata said.

Speaking at the event, Pastor Moses Adebowale was full of praise for Mbata and his wife for helping the less privileged, even as he charged the beneficiaries to make good use of the money.