From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

First Republic Minister of Aviation and Transport, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, has been named the grand patron of Ndigbo Royal Heritage (NIROH) worldwide by the leadership of the group.

Amaechi was so honoured in his Ukpor country home in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State when the group led by its president-general, Dr. Paul Okoye, paid him a courtesy call.

Publicity Secretary of the group, Adaigbo Chika Chukwurah, in a statement, said that the group settled for the elder statesman because of his wealth of experience and reach which it believes would help the group actualize its objectives.

She explained that NIROH was instituted to build a new and united Igbo Nation rooted in virtue, honour and value. She added that the group’s objectives were to serve as a driving force to stimulate selfless service, innovativeness, spirit of oneness, qualitative leadership to the Igbo Nation, and promotion of the Igbo cultural essence and correctness.

Chukwurah quoted Okoye as saying that since the unification and building bridges of relationship across the North and West were some of the core agenda of NIROH, Chief Amaechi remained the right person for the post.

Chief Amaechi, popularly known as ‘the boy is good’, according to the statement, accepted the responsibility to be the grand patron of NIROH with joy as he shares in its vision and mission.

He also urged the NIROH team to close ranks with different Igbo organisations with a view to having a common front and unity to actualize the unification of Ndigbo and also build bridges of friendship across the North and West.

Meanwhile, the NIROH team through its president-general, Okoye, promised to celebrate the elder statesman’s 92nd birthday on 16th June, 2021 in a grand style “as a mark of honour and recognition for his contribution to the birth of Nigeria.”