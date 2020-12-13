From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

First Republic minister of Aviation and Transport, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, has been named the grand patron of Ndigbo Royal Heritage (NIROH) worldwide by the leadership of the group.

Amaechi was so honoured in his Ukpor country home in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State when the group led by its president-general, Dr. Paul Okoye, paid him a courtesy call.

Secretary of the group, Adaigbo Chika Chukwurah, in a statement made available to Sunday Sun, said the group settled for the elder statesman because of his wealth of experience. She explained that NIROH was instituted to build a new and united Igbo Nation rooted in virtue, honour and value.

Chukwurah quoted Okoye as saying that since the unification and building bridges of relationship across the North and West were some of the core agenda of NIROH, Chief Amaechi remained the right person for the post.