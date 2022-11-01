By Cosmas Omegoh, Lagos

A group, Cultural Credibility Development Initiative (CCDI) has mourned the departure of the first Aviation minister and noble statesman, Chief Mbazulike Amechi, whose exit was announced in the early hours of today at 93.

According to the group’s convener, Chief Goddy Uwazurike, a lawyer, Mbazulike Amechi was “popularly known as Dara Nwafor Igbo; he was a great man in all ramifications.”

Chief Uwazuruike, a one-time president of Ika Ikenga, said the late Mbazulike Amechi “was a recurring decimal at every crucial moment in the history of Nigeria. As a young politician, he physically defended the great Zik, for which he earned the moniker “The boy is good.”

He noted that the “most recent assignment late Chief Mbazulike Amechi undertook was to lead a delegation of the highly respected Eminent Igbo Leaders to visit President Muhamadu Buhari to plead for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The delegation comprised me, Chief Goddy Uwazurike, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife and Bishop Onuoha.

“Chief Mbazulike Amechi stated firmly that God blessed him with a long life and President Muhamadu Buhari with a second term to bring peace to Nigeria. President Muhamadu Buhari promised to give a positive answer because he would not say no to the delegation on account of the age of Chief Mbazulike Amechi. Sadly, this promise was not kept.

“We are in mourning because a highly respected eminent Igbo leader has departed without hearing from President Muhammadu Buhari that he has released Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”