Ukpor community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Ndigbo and the entire Nigeria are thrown into a mournful mood as the First Republic Aviation Minister, Chief Mbazulike Amechi, joins his ancestors.

In a statement signed by Ezeana Tagbo Amechi for the family, Chief Amechi joined his ancestors in the early hours of November 1, 2022 at the age of 93.

The statement read: “With total deference to the will of the Almighty God, the Ume Amechi, Ezeana Ihinede families and the Umu Mmara kindred of Amihe Ukpor in Nnewi South Local Governement Area of Anambra State announces the peaceful transition of our illustrious son, father and grandfather, Chief Mbazulike Amechi (Dara Akunwafor).”

Until his death, Chief Amechi popularly known as The Boy Is Good was said to be the only nationalist living, a strong member of the defunct Zikist Movement who joined other nationalists to fought for the independence of Nigeria won in 1960.

Chief Amechi’s last interview with The Sun on October 18, 2022:

First Republic Aviation Minister Chief Mbazurike has congratulated the Court of Appeal on its recent judgment that discharged and acquitted the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kalu. He said that showed there were still men and women of courage in the judiciary to dispense justice without fear or favour. But the foremost nationalist reserved his comment on Kanu still being kept despite the Court of Appeal judgment that set him free. He said he is on top of the game and would not like to pre-empt himself.

He talked about other issues of electoral importance.

Excerpts:

How do you receive the news of the Appeal Court judgment discharging and acquitting Nnamdi Kanu?

It shows that there is still a judiciary in Nigeria that can be trusted. It shows there are still men and women that can still pick up courage to dispense justice.

When the decision is in conformity with what the world expects, it shows there are Judges who have the courage. I really welcome it and I say kudos to the courageous Judges.

You earlier led a delegation to President Muhammadu Buhari to release Kanu, but the President insisted that he would follow the rule of law, that is, to allow the court process. Now that Court has given judgment and Federal Government refuses to release Kanu, saying that it explores other legal options while keeping Kanu, what’s your reaction?

I have decided not to discuss that because there are arrangements for political solution ongoing. That is why I have not talked about it; we are pursuing a political solution with the presidency. I would not like to pre-empt what would be the outcome of the discussion.

Recently Atiku Abubakar reportedly told Arewa people in Kaduna that they should neither vote for an Igbo man nor a Yoruba man except him, a Northerner. What does this portend to unity of Nigeria?

That means Nigerians should only vote for a Fulani man so that the Fulani Empire would continue to spread to rule the country forever. That is what that statement means. He is a Fulani and the outgoing President is a Fulani and wants a Fulani man to take over from Buhari.

The Hausas of the North have said no to that. Enough is enough. So, the Hausas in the North and the rest of Nigerians are saying they want to take back the country, that the country does not belong to the policy of the so called Othman Danfodio Empire. That is what they are pursuing. And the Nigerian people now say enough is enough, they are not going to do that.

Shortly after Independence the Sarduana of Sokoto said that Nigeria was right then a possession of the Othman Danfodio.

Go to page 90 of the Second Volume of my Book, “Political History of Nigeria”, you will see where I quoted the Sarduana of Sokoto based on his speech in October 1960 in a report where he said that Nigeria is bequeathed to them by their great grandfather, Othman Danfodio and that they must never allow the South, the Middle Belt or Hausas of the North to have their own way, that they are still the children of Othman Danfodio destined to rule Nigeria.

That is what Atiku means, that is what he wants to achieve. By saying that, he wants the extension of that rulership to continue, by saying that the South and West will not be voted for. I’m telling him that he is not talking sense. The Hausas they dominate in the North have already said that enough is enough.

Recall in 2019 Ohaneze Ndigbo gave their support to Atiku. Why is it difficult for the organization to do the same for Peter Obi who is from Igbo Land?

Whether Ohaneze supports Peter Obi or not does not diminish the support he receives from Nigerians. Peter Obi is an instrument God has brought to salvage this country from the hands of looters, criminals and destroyers. He is going to salvage this country.

I worked for this country; I suffered for this country to save it from the hands of the British. I personally went to prison not just once at the age of 21 and age of 23 to save this country.

I did not save it for Fulani Empire from the British rule. I don’t have to advise Ohaneze Ndigbo, they already know what to do. Anybody in Igbolanad including Governors who does not support Peter Obi, that person is not an Igbo man or woman. They are agents of the Fulanis.

Can Nigeria still have national cohesion?

If Peter Obi and his partner are allowed to handle the affairs of this country, they will return Nigeria the way it was originally planned.

But if that doesn’t happen, only God knows what will happen to this country. If the country makes a mistake or if the INEC makes a mistake of forging election results to favour a Fulani man this time, the country will break up. Say I said that.

What is your advice to Biafra agitators, Ndigbo and Nigerians generally at this critical juncture of our national history?

Ndigbo are Nigerians. God has given Nigerians the opportunity to allow Obi and his partner to handle the affairs of the country. Peter Obi is not going there as an Igbo man. He is going there as a Nigerian though he happens to be of Igbo origin. He and his partners are going there to repair this country. They need everybody’s support.

What about Obi’s safety as he moves around the country to campaign?

He knows what he should do. Other candidates are also moving around. I wish him good luck. He is already anointed. God will protect him.

One of the admirers of the late elder statesman had this to say about his death: “The Boy’s Good joins The Saints on the Feast Of ALL SAINTS DAY. Congratulations Dara for journey well made to end the era as one man standing.”