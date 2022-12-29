From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

National planning committee for burial of first Aviation Minister, Chief Mbazuluike Amechi constituted

The family of late Chief Mbazuluike Amechi has just released names of burial committee members.

The committee, according to the release, signed by one of the sons of the late Aviation Minister, Mr Tagbo Amechi is headed by Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

“Following the transition of the foremost Statesman, Nationalist and one of the last remaining Fathers of Nigerian Independence, Chief Mbazulike Amechi (Dara Akunwafor), Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation in the First Republic on 1st November 2022, the family, in consultation with his associates and other stakeholders wish to announce the setting up of a Committee of Distinguished and Respected Nigerian Leaders to plan a befitting burial for this great Nigerian Patriot scheduled for 16th February 2023 at Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“This Committee of Eminent Persons, under the Chairmanship of Chief (Dr.) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, CFR, consists of the following:

• Alh. Tanko Yakasai, OFR

• Chief Edwin Clark, OFR

• Chief Ayo Adebanjo

• Dr. Tim Menakaya, OFR

• Chief Simon N. Okeke, OON, OFR

• Sen. Dr. Adolphus Wabara

• Sen. Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, GCON

• His Excellency, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, CON

• His Excellency, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, CON

• His Excellency, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, CON

• His Excellency, Arc. Obong Victor Attah

• His Excellency, Sen. Dr. Sam Egwu, CON

• His Excellency, Chief Achike Udenwa

• His Excellency, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, CON

• Her Excellency, Dame Virgy Etiaba, CON

• His Excellency, Sen. Theodore Orji, CON

• Chief John Nnia Nwodo

• Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, CFR

• Ambassador Frank Ogbuewu

• Ambassador Dr. Mrs. Kema Chikwe

• Iyom Josephine Anenih, mni, SCN

• Ambassador Chief Mrs. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu

• Prof. Maurice Iwu

• Senator Ikechukwu Obiorah

• Senator Nkechi Nwaogu, CON

• Hon. Prince Chibudom Nwuche, OFR

• Chief Innocent Chukwuma CON

• Chief Okey Ezenwa

• Hon. Dr. Prince Ned Nwoko

• Prof. Fred Eze

• Prince Emeka Udodeme

• Chief Uwakwe Azikiwe

• Hon. CID Maduabum – Secretary

“In due course, the committee will make public, further details.

“We thank the eminent persons who despite their tight schedules have agreed to do this as a mark of respect to a great son of Nigeria.