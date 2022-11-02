From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has joined other well meaning Nigerians and organisations to appeal to the Federal Government to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB)Nnamdi Kanu who is still being held after his discharge by an appeal court.

Iwuanyanwu who spoke to our correspondent on telephone on Wednesday regretted that the first republic aviation minister, Chief Mbazuluike’s last wish was not fulfilled before he died.

While felicitating with the family on his death,he urged the federal government to obey court order and release Kanu,even as he asked the Anambra State government to immortalise him.

He said “Federal Government should obey the law,south east governors and Ohanaeze should work together to see to the release of Kanu,he has no capacity to overthrow Nigeria,he’s continual detention is not in the best interest of south east or Nigeria.

” We want one United Nigeria, where if you say we want a federal character, they will obey it,we sincerely appeal to the federal government to release Kanu,if they have any reservation they should talk to Ohanaeze, religious bodies and other relevant organisations, Nnamdi Kanu has no army.

Recalling great moments of Amaechi,Iwuanyanwu said “His death is a very sad and painful loss to the south east and the country, we have lost a statesman,compassionate leader,he’s the last of the first republic politicians,he fought to unite Nigeria”.

” So I’m appealing to the Anambra State government where he’s from to have a monument to remember him for ever” Iwuanyanwu said.