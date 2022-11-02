From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

As eminent Nigerians continue to mourn the death of elder statesman, Mbazuluike Amechi,former governor of Imo State,Emeka Ihedioha who had the opportunity of hosting his 90th birthday in Owerri has described it as a rare privilege and said he is proud of it.

Ihedioha in his condolence message said “Chief Amechi played a frontline role in the struggle for Nigeria’s independence as a member of the Zikist Movement who went to jail in the struggle for a free Nigeria.

“He was former Minister for Aviation in the First Republic and a great parliamentarian of note. Till his last breath, he believed and fought for a just, united and prosperous nation.

“Chief Amechi spoke truth to power, irrespective of the danger or consequences to self. He was a prominent voice for justice, equity and good government; a great reservoir of wisdom and vast knowledge about Nigeria and her history, which he graciously documented in his books.

“I am particularly proud to have hosted his 90th birthday celebration in Owerri in December, 2019 as Governor, naming a major street after him as an honour.