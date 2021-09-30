A group, Middle Belt Youths Forum on Unity and Democracy, has backed the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) on Value Added Tax (VAT) and rotation of the presidency.

Coordinator of the group, Rev. Joshua Maiwa’azi, in a statement, yesterday, urged Plateau Governor, Simon Lalong as NGF chairman to continue galvanising the region to present a united front to confront the security challenges in the region.

Maiwa’azi also encouraged Lalong to remain steadfast in promoting and projecting the region as one indivisible, united and formidable front and to project the tenets of the constitution for the growth of democracy.

“We commend Governor Simon Lalong for following the footstep of his forbearers who built bridges across religious and ethnic barriers with icons like Alhaji Abubakar Rimi, Mallam Balarabe Musa, Chief Nnamdi Azikiwe and Chief Obafemi Awolowo that neutralised the bulwark of our diversity for the common good. We urge Governor Lalong to continue to forge a united front to support President Buhari in winning the war against insurgents who are already being defeated.”

