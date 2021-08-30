From Godwin Tsa, Abuja and Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has alleged plot to instigate a crisis in Benue State with intent of forcing the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency.

The group warned those behind the plot to desist from it saying it would trigger more unpleasant crisis in the region.

“We are totally opposed to such a planned move that is being orchestrated by some deceitful and wicked elements in order to throw Benue State into a state of unprecedented violence,” the group in a statement yesterday by its president, Dr. Pogu Bitrus.

The group also condemned attacks directed at Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom, by the Presidency over his recent interview on a national television station.

It called on President Muhammadu Buhari to rise up to his constitutional responsibilities of protecting lives and property of citizens by going after those decimating communities in the region and unleashing coldblooded murders on citizens.

“President Buhari must be told that his actions and inactions are the major instigators of genocidal killings. The government should rise and deal with demons of terror decimating our communities and unleashing coldblooded murders on our innocent citizens,” it said.

The group described the response of presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu over the TV interview by Governor Ortom as disappointing querying why the Presidency did not respond to issues raised by the governor against the government.

Meanwhile, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Animal Husbandry, Shehu Tambaya, has called on the Federal Government to leave his principal alone.

Tambaya advised the Buhari-led government to devote its energy in tackling security challenges in the country than dissipate it on Ortom who he said meant well for the country.

Tambaya said all that Governor Ortom has been saying was borne out of his love for the country and that he loves President Buhari as a person, but would however not fail to speak on burning issues affecting Nigerians.

“Governor Ortom loves everyone irrespective of tribal, religious or political affiliation; he loves all law abiding Fulani the same way he loves law abiding Yoruba, Hausa or Igbo or any other tribe.”

He said the only set of people the governor has issues with were those who did not want to obey the laws of the land, especially on on open grazing prohibition and ranches establishment.

