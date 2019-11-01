Miss Anita Ukah, the immediate past Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) on Thursday said she was fulfilled having used her pet project on healthcare to affect lives of the privileged.

Ukah 2018 MBGN told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that it was a wonderful experience being a queen who created an enabling environment to achieve her vision.

“I am grateful to God, my family, Silverbird family and friends for their support during my tenure as the MBGN, it really went a long way as I was able to achieve in my pet project.

“My experiences cannot be overemphasised, I feel great because I was able, through my healthvare project, to put smiles on faces of women and less privileged children at the grassroots.

“I needed to do that because I have always have this passion to affect lives and show love and care which gives me joy and satisfaction, and to me it’s a great achievement,” she said.

The Igbinedion graduate of Medical and Laboratory Science said her reign came with lots of exposure and opportunities to meet with personalities which extensively boosted her confidence to face the world.

The 23-year-old six feet Queen, who represented Nigeria in the 2018 Miss World Beauty Pageant, said she would remain committed to her pet project and give more attention to private business.

“I already have some Non Governmental Organisations (NGO) that are collaborating with my project, but now that I have handed over, I will have more time to run my leather bag business,” Ukah added.

NAN reports that Imo State born Ukah, and Ex-Miss Igbinedion University Queen was crowned the MBGN in September 2018 and recently handed over to Nyekachi Douglas, winner of 2019 edition of Silver Bird Group organised MBGN. (NAN)