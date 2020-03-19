The proposed ban on the importation of generating sets into the country has been lauded as novel and timely.

Industrialist and Blue Diamond Logistics Chairman, Mr. Festus Mbisiogu, said the proposed bill if passed into law and implemented, would accelerate the rapid development in the Nigerian economy. In a press statement, yesterday, Mbisiogu said “every patriotic Nigerian who wants the development of this country knows that we are today a nation that runs on generating sets. This is not good for our country. It is in this light and knowing that the ban would leapfrog economic development.”

The Senate last week, considered a bill for the ban of generators. The bill sponsored by Senator Bima, Muhammad Enagi (Niger South Senatorial zone), seeks to prohibit/ban the importation or use of generating sets and to curb the menace of environmental pollution and facilitate the development of the power sector.

Mbisiogu said before the ban takes effect, government should put certain measures and policies in place that would ensure the policy is not detrimental to the well-being of Nigerians.

“Before the ban is implemented if the bill is passed into law, government should ensure that all government parastatals no longer use generator sets in their offices, including Aso Rock villa , National Assembly and all our airports. The law should also prohibit politicians and other such highly placed Nigerians from using generator sets. It is only when you do this that the law will seem not to be discriminatory or targeted at the masses. The manufacturing sector is very crucial to the economic development of this country and if there is any sector to be exempted, it is the manufacturing sector,” he said.

He lauded the proposed three-year jail term for offenders, saying it would debar offenders.