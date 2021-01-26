Chairman of Innoson Group, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, has been commended for establishing his automotive industry in Nnewi, Anambra State,thereby boosting the economy of the South East zone.

Also commended are chairmen of Chicason Group, Chief Chika Okafor; chairman of Coscharis Group, Chief Cosmas Maduka, and chairman, Ibeto Group, Chief Cletus Ibeto for the industrialisation efforts in Igboland.

Making the commendation in Nnewi, yesterday, during a courtesy visit to Innoson Vehicle Manufacturers factory, Mr. Festus Mbisiogu, Managing Director, Shanghai Engineering Works & Industries Limited and Blue Diamond Logistics, said Chief Chukwuma has proved to be a giant in the industrial sector.

Mbisiogu said the location of Innosson Vehicle Manufacturers factory in Nigeria has helped in reducing the importation of automobiles, which has, in turn, greatly reduced capital flight from the country.

He said the location of the factory in south has also helped in reducing unemployment among the teeming youths, as the youths have been gainfully engaged and therefore have no time to indulge in social vices.

Mbisiogu described Chief Chukwuma as a role model worthy of emulation, while confessing that the industrialist had helped him to mould a stronger front in his endeavour as manufacturer of ceiling, PVC, roofing sheets and plumbing pipes in Imo State.

He called on the government to provide a conducive environment for industries to thrive.

He also made a case for the provision of steady power supply, security and incentives for industrialists in the country.

In his response, Chukwuma expressed gratitude to Mbisiogu for visiting his factory.

He advised Mbisiogu to pursue the production of quality goods, as according to him, only quality products would make Nigeria’s industries competitive.