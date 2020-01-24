Imo Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has been advised to evolve an all-embracing economic policy that would transform the economy of the state into one of the best in the country.

Chairman of Blue Diamond Logistics, Mr. Festus Mbisiogu, who gave the advice, yesterday, said there was the need for the the governor to come up with an articulated plausible road map for the rapid development of the heartland state.

Mbisiogu, a renowned industrialist and founder of Shanghai Engineering Works Limited, said Governor Uzodinma had all that was required to make Imo better.

He said the governor should concentrate on road construction, job creation, waste management, education and sports development during his tenure.

He described Uzodinma as a man of implicit pedigree and administrative acumen as justified by his inputs while in the Senate, where he represented the people of Orlu senatorial zone.