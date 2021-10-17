Business mogul and industrialist, Mr. Festus Mbisiogu, has dissociated himself from his purported nomination into a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) group in Imo State, which was circulated in the social media.

A statesment by Personal Assistant to Uzotex Group, Barr Muoneke Paschal Oluchukwu, said Mbisiogu is not a member of any political party and does have anything to do with the PDP group.

Oluchukwu said Mbisiogu was never consulted nor his authority gotten before such nomination to the group and the subsequent publication.

The statement said: “Our attention has been drawn to a social media nomination/publication on various WhatsApp platforms and blogs nominating Mr Festus Uzoma Mbisiogu as a PDP whatever. We make bold to state that the purported nomination is not within our knowledge. My principal is not a card carrying member of any political party as to warrant such non-consulted nomination and its subsequent publication on social media.

“The nomination and publication was not with the authority of Festus Mbisiogu. We reiterate his stand and consistent strong statement that he is only poised to identify and support any visionary administration with an obsession for the good and welfare of Imolites by churning out landmark dividends of democracy. This is Mr Festus Mbisiogu’s platform, mission and vision for the people of Imo state.

“I disassociate my principal from any form or politically influenced nomination and clandestine agenda on which he was not formally/informally consulted. I sincerely state that he has no knowledge of its formation and will never conform to this

