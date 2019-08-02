Dickson Okafor

Chief Executive of Blue Diamond Logistics, China mR Festus Mbisiogu, has commended the Federal Government of Nigeria over the recent power deal it signed with German-based company, Siemens AG.

Mbisiogu hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the 6-year electricity roadmap agreement with the German company, stressing that the dealwas timely and a right step by the present administration to meet its target of creating 100 million jobs in 10 years. According to him, steady power holds the key to economic growth in the country

Mbisiogu praised President Buhari for choosing to execute the power deal in three phases through Government-to-Government framework as the arrangement will cut off the involvement of middlemen to help government achieve value for money and deliver reliable power supply to Nigerians.

He expressed confidence over Mr. President’s approach which he said is different from what obtained in the past, noting that unlike the old order when middlemen involvement overwhelmed past ministers of power who could not deal with internal and external forces benefitting from the system and have posed stumbling block, the current approach would help Nigeria to attain stable power supply.

The Blue Diamond boss urged the Federal Government to adhere and insist on quality stipulation of German and European standards as agreed with the company and ensure that the project is delivered to Nigerians on time and competitively too.

He recalled how he tried through his Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Good Governance Initiative (GGI) to draw government’s attention to the importance of steady power supply in economic development of the country, but regretted that successive administrations have been paying lip service to the issue. He said “Nigeria needs stable power supply to grow its economy because uninterrupted electricity supply will guarantee economic growth as no economy can grow without stable power supply.”