Dickson Okafor

Mr. Festus Mbisiogu, CEO, Blue Diamond logistics and Coordinator of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), Guangzhou chapter, China has earned yet another international recognition for his philanthropic as he will be decorated with the prestigious “Blessings of Africa Award” by Global Empowerment Movement (GEM) United States of America in collaboration with the African Union Sixth Region Foundation.

The award ceremony is slated for September 23 at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly 2019 event in New York.

The theme for this year’s event is: “The African Diaspora, Celebrating the Blessings of Africa”

The Blue Diamond boss was among shortlisted awardees for different categories because of his contributions and exemplary insight into the economic welling-being of his constituents through his Non-Profit Organization, Uzotex Charity Foundation (UCF).

In letter from the organisers to the Umuchima born business mogul and philanthropist, GEM said they were proud to honour Mbisiogu in recognition of his outstanding work in championing and advancing the development of community in Ideator South Local Government Area of Imo State as part of celebrating the unsung heroes on a global stage.