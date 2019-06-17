Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Diamond Logistics, and Shanghai Engineering Works and Industrial Limited, Festus Mbisiogu, has urged Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, to make industrialisation of the state one of his top priorities.

He also called on the governor to reconcile the various groups, political parties and warring factions in the state, even as he insisted that it was only by doing so he can move the state forward.

In a statement released, yesterday, Mbisiogu lauded Ihedioha’s emergence as governor, and said his choice was the collective wish of Imo people and indication of the confidence and trust they repose on him.

“As a stakeholder in the Imo project, I consider it imperative to welcome the governor and as well, bring to his notice, our desire for the state.

“Imo has the potential to become an economic hub. We have the industries, manpower and the resource to achieve that. What is required is a leadership with vision and rigour.

“There is no doubt that our amiable governor is an embodiment of these leadership qualities.

“He should see industrialisation of the state as a top priority. This of course would have the ripple effect of creating employment and bringing development closer to the people.

“In doing this, he should add to his robust blueprint, at least two mini industrial parks in the 27 local governments in the state that will focus mainly on food and meat processing etc.

“These hubs would create more jobs and reduce unemployment while taking off the streets our youths who are desirous of getting engaged.

“Having a periodic meeting with captains of Industry, notable entrepreneurs and NdiImo in the diaspora will help him in drawing his roadmap to industrialisation.

“He should put in place a machinery that would address the challenges militating against industrialisation and employment in our state.”

Mbisiogu noted that one of such hindrances is the epileptic power situation in the state.

“It is only when we have a stable and sustainable power supply in the state that the massive industrialisation we are envisaging can work,” he said.

He pledged to support the initiatives the governor would take while he called on indigenes of the state to support the governor in rebuilding Imo.