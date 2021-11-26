The fourth annual free medical outreach sponsored by Mr. Festus Mbisiogu under the auspices of Uzotex Charity Foundation holds tomorrow.

The free medical outreach, which holds at the Umuchima Health Centre, Umuchima, in Ideato Local Government Area of Imo State, is for people from Ntueke, Umueshi, Ogwume, Amantor, Umuma, Obiohia and Ugbelle communities, starts at 9am.

According to Uzotex Charity Foundation, beneficiaries of the free medical outreach would receive free consultation, free drugs, free eye glass, free eye check, free blood pressure check and free blood sugar check, among others.

Uzotex Charity Foundation was founded 12 years ago by Mr. Mbisiogu to help the less privileged.

The foundation has, over the years, engaged in annual free medical outreach, constructed bus-stop shelter, built and equipped health centre, engaged in clean water project by sinking boreholes, distributed foodstuff and offered scholarships, among others.

The foundation also took over and completed Catholic Church in Umuchima.

