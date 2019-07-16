Cameroun legend and CAF Ambassador to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Patrick Mboma has tipped the Desert Foxes of Algeria as likely winner of the trophy on Friday.

Algeria qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations, first time in 29 years and will meet the Teranga Lions of Senegal at the Cairo International Stadium to determine the winner of the 32nd edition of the tournament.

But Mboma, who watched the Algerians against Nigeria on Sunday, said from what he had seen of the remaining teams in the AFCON, Algeria presents the best opportunity to win the trophy.

Asked on his comment in the match between Algeria and Nigeria, Mboma said the better side won the match, but commended the Super Eagles for putting up a good fight.

“The better side won, Nigeria tried, but the Algerians dominated the game and deserved their victory. I won’t take anything away from the Nigerian side, they are strong and good, but met a better, well organised Algeria.

“I think Algeria is the best team in this competition, they should win the trophy,” he said.