From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A Nigerian stand-up comedian, MC Casino, born with the name; Lawrence Osarenkhoe, whom many of his fans described as an all-around entertainer, is undoubtedly, making waves in the comic and entertainment industry.

MC Casino is a graduate of Agriculture from University of Benin, UNIBEN, where he specialized in fishery. But he veered off his course of study and settled for his first love. He cut his comic teeth while on campus.

Osarenkhoe explained that “the comedy profession is not less a career, against the thoughts of many who believe we are mere jokers, but we bring joy and rejoicing to the hearts of people.

His thought is scriptural, “a merry heart doeth good like a medicine: but a broken spirit drieth the bones,” Proverbs 17:22.

Like many comedians, who know their onions, MC Casino inspires joy in the hearts of his audience(s) through rib cracking jokes.

In August 2022, MC Casino made a major breakthrough in his comedy career when he embarked on a tour to Europe. He particularly went to expand the coast of his career in Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Austria, Germany, France and others alongside some friends.

The trip was a success. Many Nigerians resident in Europe were thrilled and electrified by the comedy show organised by the ace comic star.

MC Casino, in an exclusive interview, said his tour to Europe was a unifying medium for Nigerians in diaspora as they were revived and reunited during the shows.

While making startling revelations upon his return from the tour, the excited comedian said “I happen to be one of the first comedians to embark on Europe tour in this our generation.

The experience in Europe was fun. I got more than what I expected; when I got to Europe, I realised that I am more famous than I thought, as a matter of fact, in one of the shows, we did in Europe, we had issues with overcrowding; people that came were times two capacity of the hall and that prompted the comedy show to become a concert.”

He further noted, “A lot of people were standing, there were no seats for them. The reception was very warm. Indeed, I got what I bargained for positively. Generally, I will rate my Europe tour 80 per cent success.

Apart from entertainment, according to MC Casino, “my Europe tour was to get Nigerian youths motivated into genuine business driven by talent and not to just journey to Europe for acclaimed greener pastures.

He was on the tour alongside MC Edo Pikin, Young Elder, Nosa Rex and Emmy Black.

The Edo born entertainer, is also a content creator and skit maker. He is excelling as a professional event host where he has shared stage with biggest acts, including Basketmouth, Ay, Bovi, I Go Dye, among others.