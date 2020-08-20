Chaz Chiaz Ogbu, well known in the entertainment world as MC Chaz has paid his dues in Showbiz and corporate sectors.

The Ubaha-Akpulu, Ideato North LGA, Imo State born Master of Ceremony moved to the United States 15 years ago, after he graduated from Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Unizik) Awka. He proceeded to get another degree from University of Maryland, USA.

At 35, MC Chaz had worked in the pharmaceutical settings for 9 years. From retail pharmacies to corporate. Worked for Novartis ans Astrazeneca who are part of the top 20 largest pharmaceuticals in the world. From a Senior Reimbursement Counsellor.

Now, he is one of the most celebrated African Masters of Ceremony in diaspora.

“Through that, I have travelled to the world corners. Germany, London, Australia, China, and 29 states in the United States. I believe I was born with hosting events. Not to toot my horn but, if you were to count the best 20 African MC’s in the diaspora, I’ll be one. I knew one day my turn will arrive and it would last a very long time. I have hosted almost 500 weddings in the last 10 years. It’s been an amazing journey. I have two people in the world I look up to; Steve Harvey & Trevor Noah,” he said in an interview with The Sun.

To become a successful entertainer didn’t come on a platter of Gold, MC Chaz paid certain price to become MC extraordinaire making Nigeria proud all over the world.

He says, ”One of my major initial challenges was the fear of being on stage. The moment I conquered that, I became an aggressive one (smiles). Also, family was a little skeptical but now they are believers of the ministry and the support is amazing. That why I would always advice the young people out there trying to be like me in the industry to go for it!! This life ‘’na turn by turn’’. Do not be afraid. Start from somewhere. Small events to big ones.”

MC Chaz is from a beautiful family of 4. Two boys and 2 girls. He is the last of the four. His mother still alive, father late. He is from a very educated background.