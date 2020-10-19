A chieftain of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos, Alamu Otegbeye has described as a patchwork of mischief-makers, allegation that the state Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo) sponsored hoodlums to attack EndSARS protesters at the Lagos State Secretariat in Alausa’

Speaking with reporters in Lagos, Otegbeye said the allegation was unfounded and baseless and meant to rope Oluomo into an issue he knew nothing about.

Otegbeye, former deputy chairman of the union, wondered how anybody could link Oluomo or other members who have children in various higher institutions to the attackers.

“The union aligns with the demands of the protesters, which is to get the police reformed. We are members of the public and not exempted from police brutality.

“It is the work of mischief makers to allege through unverified reports in the social media that our State Chairman, MC Oluomo sponsored thugs to disrupt the EndSARS protest. These allegations can only be conceived by enemies of peace to incite the public against members of the NURTW in Lagos state.

‘’the NUTRW in Lagos state sees what is going on as an avenue by our youths to vent pent-up frustrations of the average Nigerian. The nationwide EndSARS protest which started on Twitter was to draw attention to the activities of a unit of the police and we identify with our youths’’.

Otegbeye commended MC Oluomo and other members of the Lagos State branch, on their first anniversary in office adding that they have restored peace to the state council.