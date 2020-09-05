Adenike Fagbemi

For MceeDon, he already has his activities well-mapped out and prepared to activate them once the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Part of his plans is to visit his home country after spending a long time in the United States of America.

Speaking on returning to Nigeria, MceeDon who’s actual name is Mc Donald Osuruaka said the fact that he lives in the US will never make him forget that he is a Nigerian. “Nigeria is my country, I am a Nigerian. I am not like other people here in the US who deny their home country after spending 10 years or more”.

“Once the coronavirus pandemic is over, I’m going home. My team members in Nigeria are already working on that, and I’m very happy about the fantastic plans they’ve put in place for me. The only delay we are having now is the coronavirus pandemic that has some sectors on lockdown.

“I’m thrilled to tell you that part of the activities they have put in place are; homecoming tour, campus tour, media tour, one on one with MceeDon, and time-out with MceeDon where I’ll be ‘everywhere’ with my fans, entertaining them.”

The ‘Monalisa’ crooner, MceeDon also announced his forthcoming music project, an Extended Play (EP) slated for year 2020. “The rest of this year will be very eventful for MceeDon, I’ll premiere my new EP during my visit to Nigeria. This project is pure Nigerian and the best time to release it is when I’m home. So, expect my EP”, he declared